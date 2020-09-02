Big Sean Bounces Back After #BigSeanIsOverParty Trends On Twitter

G.O.O.D Music’s Big Sean isn’t sweating over the small stuff. The hip-hop veteran has hopped online following Twitter users spending ample time trying to cancel him throughout Tuesday.

Big Sean Bounces Back

On Tuesday, Sean Don went to Instagram with some uplifting words. B.I. shared a selfie of himself and positive message about how wealth is heavily connected to life blessings.

“When u count the blessings you realize you were born rich 🤞🏾🌍🌹 The Sun set perfectly” -Big Sean’s Instagram

Big Sean Is Over Starts Trending

Earlier in the day, Sean’s name took over Twitter. People gave support to his late ex-fiancée Naya Rivera and tried to make it appear like they had a rift toward one another following their mid-2010’s split. Twitter users went the extra mile by using the #bigseanisoverparty hashtag.

#bigseanisoverparty IMAGINE DISSING MISS RIVERA SIR SHE HAS A WHOLE MAFIA 🥰 pic.twitter.com/EqKPKJNYV2 — sarah ミ☆ | lil sean hate acc (@sarah_c06) September 1, 2020

Notes that I took from Naya Rivera’s book ”Sorry, Not Sorry” about Big Sean. #bigseanisoverparty pic.twitter.com/nSIYDLcGsS — LaKisha (@JustKishaLove) September 1, 2020

its the ‘if i wouldve known something this tragic wouldve happened’ like if this all didnt happen he wouldnt feel bad about this diss track at all which is so twisted???? shouldve attempted to be a decent person and just never released it in the first place #bigseanisoverparty pic.twitter.com/toWKweJCzV — alisonミ☆ (@nayasclub) September 1, 2020

not big sean lying when naya literally told him she didn’t want any songs written abt her & for things to be civil….big sean a whole child #bigseanisoverparty pic.twitter.com/zNAxNXPTDD — aja ミ☆ (@digitaIshawty) September 1, 2020

Big Sean Remembers Naya Rivera

In mid-July 2020, Big Sean went to his Instagram page to remember Rivera following a tragic, fatal boating accident. His heartfelt words sparked reactions from G.O.O.D Music president Pusha T and OVO Sound boss Drake.

"Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. you are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn't achieve that on their own. I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person. I'm still grieving and in shock, I can't believe this is real. I'm praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them. Rest In Peace Naya 💙🙏🏾" -Big Sean's Instagram

Game Remembers Rivera

The same week, West Coast rapper Game went to his Instagram page with kind words in Rivera’s memory. The Los Angeles native briefly referenced having a chance to meet Naya in-person and sent prayers to her family.