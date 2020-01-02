G.O.O.D Music’s Big Sean is ready for a big 2020. The hip-hop superstar has issued an open statement to fans about staying low-key for the past few years and hinted at what they could expect for the next 12 months.

bigsean Thank u for a decade that changed my life. Through the the ups n downs I managed to do the impossible where I’m from n became one of the top selling hip hop artists of the decade, 52 million records sold n counting, ain’t even dropped no project in the last couple years. Like I said on my 1st album “never made da crowds fans, I made them all fam”. N I apologize for the distance n lack of communication but life is life. 2020 we back goin hard tho, fuck all dat otha shit 💪🏾

G.O.O.D. Music’s Big Sean is letting people know material things don’t always guarantee happiness. The hip-hop veteran has dished on experiencing one of the lowest points in his life after turning 30.

In an October interview, the 33-year-old explained how much unhappiness he felt after getting a dream house in California.

“When I turned 30 and I moved to Slash’s old house in Beverly Hills. It’s like a dream house, a dream neighborhood. And I was the most unhappy I’ve ever been in my life, and that really don’t make sense because these are some of the things that I always wanted. That’s when I realized that all these things that are conditional can’t really give me the unconditional love that I was in dire need of. That you come to a point in life where you realize that the car, the house, whatever it is that you thought you wanted, was just a temporary fix. And what I really was looking for was the fulfillment that only following your heart and being passionate can give you. I took some time to work on myself and I was able to have a good therapist, good mentors… I truthfully feel like it’ll really shine through on the full album.” (EW)

