G.O.O.D Music’s Big Sean is keeping Nipsey Hussle‘s legacy alive with new tunes. The hip-hop superstar has announced he has a new song with the late West Coast legend called “Deep Reverence” dropping tonight.

Big Sean’s Nipsey Hussle Song

On Monday, Sean Don went to Instagram to announce the new record. B.I. also revealed the project is off his upcoming Detroit 2 album.

The anthem has already received a co-sign from fellow Detroit native Royce Da 5’9.

“3 Kings @bigsean @nipseyhussle x @hitboy 🌹”

High-Key Details

On Monday, Sean Don hit up Instagram to deliver huge news. B.I. said his latest studio effort would arrive heading into Labor Day Weekend.

DETROIT 2 is the long-awaited successor to Detroit, (2012), Sean’s penultimate fourth career mixtape. That project, which was released nearly 8 years ago to the date of DETROIT 2, featured hip-hop A-list luminaries including French Montana (on “Mula”), J. Cole, Juicy J, Kendrick Lamar, King Chip, Royce da 5’9″, and Tyga.

“My fifth album #Detroit2September 4th 🌎✊🏾🌹🖤 🌟 🙏🏾” -Big Sean’s Instagram “Im exciteddddddd” -Lil Yachty

Over the past few years, Sean has put out ample music and studio efforts. In 2016, B.I. teamed up with his longtime friend Jhené Aiko for their Twenty88 collaboration album.

Prior to DETROIT 2, all four of his albums – which also include Finally Famous, his RIAA platinum debut of 2011, and Hall Of Fame (2013) – debuted at #1 on the Rap chart. I Decided. (2017) Sean’s second consecutive album to debut at #1 across-the-board on the pop, R&B/hip-hop, and Rap charts, following landmark RIAA platinum Dark Sky Paradise (2015). Twenty88, his 2016 collab with fellow G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam star Jhené Aiko, also debuted at #1 on the Rap and R&B/hip-hop charts.

Wait, There’s More

A few hours ago, Sean hit up his social media pages to celebrate the album’s completion. Big revealed all he had left to do with the LP is finalize mixing.

Before You Go

In March 2020, Sean Don went to Instagram with a must-see slideshow. The pics featured him throwing down on his birthday cake and plugging his upcoming Detroit 2 studio album.

“Quarantine birthday’s lookin like 🤲🏾 “Health is wealth” got a whole new meaning lately. If u still here, you chosen! Gratitude #Detroit2”