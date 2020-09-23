Big Sean and Desiigner React To Kanye West Vowing To Give Back Masters Ownership

G.O.O.D Music’s Big Sean and former roster artist Desiigner have a reason to love Kanye West right now. The hip-hop pair have reacted to Yeezy promising to give his artists back half the share of their masters back to them.

Big Sean and Desiigner Thank Kanye West

Both Sean Don and Desiigner went to their Twitter pages to salute Ye. They both kept things simple and thanked him for looking out for their futures and published content.

Thank you!!! This would help so much 🙏🏾 https://t.co/6yR3fAKlwB — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 23, 2020 Big Sean and Desiigner thank Kanye West.

Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Promise

Kanye initially went to his Twitter page to break the huge news. The hip-hop heavyweight shocked social media by reaching out to his artists.

“I’m giving all Good music artist back the 50% share I have of their masters”

I’m giving all Good music artist back the 50% share I have of their masters — ye (@kanyewest) September 23, 2020

The massive news even sparked a direct message from Tesla CEO Elon Musk to Ye.

Now let’s have Universal match me pic.twitter.com/ui7D8kyPQR — ye (@kanyewest) September 23, 2020

Kanye West Speaks

Mr. West conducted a text-only interview about his recent decision to put his past record label deal contracts on social media. Ye stayed true in his answers by saying he wanted to make sure artists owned their properties.

“The desired effect will only be achieved when every artist owns their masters. I’m Team “Free Artists.” I’m committed to doing whatever is necessary so artists own their own copyrights. The response is awesome because everyone knows this is a broken system that needs to be fixed. Currently, artists take advances to make records and yet when they repay those advances the record company still owns the records. Imagine a bank lending you money to buy a house and then when you’ve repaid that mortgage, them telling you they still own it. [Prominent music lawyer] Joel Katz showed up; [Hipgnosis Songs Fund founder] Merck Mercuriadis showed up; Steve Rifkind showed up. I’ve put together a group of advisors to get me the information I need to succeed on behalf of all artists.” (Billboard)

Free The Artists

Kanye also said his current determination is to make sure all recording artists are not stuck in bad contacts.