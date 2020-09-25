Rap newcomer BIA is staying busy with her music grind. The hip-hop entertainer pulls through with her new Lil Durk-featured “Same Hands” anthem and music video premiere. The Boston-born, Los Angeles-based rap artist slides into the spotlight and comes through with hard-hitting lyrics including, “Crushing up the drugs with the same hands that I fix to pray with.” The Kill Bill-style narrative is directed by JOÁN sees BIA getting revenge on a lover with an assist from her passenger Lil Durk. Not to mention, her signature orange hair shines on-screen.
BIA and Lil Durk Channel Their Inner Queen + Slim In New Same Hands Music Video
