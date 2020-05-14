Florida rapper Bhad Bhabie is responding to the Internet. The 17-year-old hip-hop artist has defended now-viral footage of fellow rapper Yung Bans hanging out with her in bed.

Bhad’s Response

This week, BB replied to a social media user claiming the 20-year-old rapper could land in big trouble for their interaction. She defended Bans chilling in her bed and downplayed their age gap.

When asked if the “Partna In Crime” rapper was aware that being with Bhad Bhabie was allegedly a criminal offense, the teenage rapper hit back. “A 3 year age difference can not make someone get a charge,” she replied. “Damn y’all kids are dumb and know what the hell yall b talking about.” Bregoli’s birthday is in March, meaning she is only set to turn 18 next year, while Bans will be 21 on May 25th. “I’m more than happy!” Bhad Bhabie declared. “I just don’t like people speaking down on him for no reason. I’m not gonna let no one do that PERIOD.” (Urban Islandz)

Atlanta Law

Bhad didn’t stop there. She also said there is no legal threat in Atlanta despite the three-year age difference and Bhabie also went the extra mile recently by getting Bans’ real name tatted onto her body.

She continued by clarifying that, in Atlanta, the age of consent is 17 and that clarifies that they are not breaking any rules. Bhabie further went on to explain why she’s defending him. “I’m more than happy! I just don’t like people speaking down on him for no reason,” she wrote.”I’m not gonna let no one do that PERIOD.” Bhad Bhabie seems pretty serious about her relationship with Bans, to the point that she seven got his name tatted on her leg. Bhabie has the word “Vas” tattooed on her thigh in honor of Bans’ birth name, which is Vas Coleman. (Capital Xtra)

Wait, There’s More

On Wednesday, Bhabie hit up her Instagram page with a slideshow of new hairstyle moments. The pic and clips feature Bhad Bhabie donning a blonde look.

“Hey yall…I’m a blonde now🥰” -Bhad Bhabie’s Instagram

Before You Go

Over the past few days, Bhabie has shared everything from her love for Smartwater to hilarious meme clips. She also gave the world an up-close look at her dog from quarantine.

“This is me asf 😂😂😂😂” -Bhad Bhabie’s Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhabie🦋 (@bhadbhabie) on May 4, 2020 at 9:27pm PDT Bhad Bhabie has been posting about what her quarantine is looking like