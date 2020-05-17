SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Florida rapper Bhad Bhabie continues to prove it’s deeper than rap. The hip-hop newcomer has lit up social media with some new footage of herself doing anything but rapping.

On Sunday, Bhad went to Instagram to show off her curve game. Bhabie released a clip of herself twerking in an all-yellow swimsuit.

Earlier this week, BB replied to a social media user claiming 20-year-old rapper Yung Bans could land in big trouble for recently appearing in her bed. Bhad Bhabie defended Bans and downplayed their age gap.

When asked if the “Partna In Crime” rapper was aware that being with Bhad Bhabie was allegedly a criminal offense, the teenage rapper hit back. “A 3 year age difference can not make someone get a charge,” she replied. “Damn y’all kids are dumb and know what the hell yall b talking about.” Bregoli’s birthday is in March, meaning she is only set to turn 18 next year, while Bans will be 21 on May 25th. “I’m more than happy!” Bhad Bhabie declared. “I just don’t like people speaking down on him for no reason. I’m not gonna let no one do that PERIOD.” (Urban Islandz)

Bhad didn’t stop there. She also said there is no legal threat in Atlanta despite the three-year age difference and Bhabie also went the extra mile recently by getting Bans’ real name tatted onto her body.

She continued by clarifying that, in Atlanta, the age of consent is 17 and that clarifies that they are not breaking any rules. Bhabie further went on to explain why she’s defending him. “I’m more than happy! I just don’t like people speaking down on him for no reason,” she wrote.”I’m not gonna let no one do that PERIOD.” Bhad Bhabie seems pretty serious about her relationship with Bans, to the point that she seven got his name tatted on her leg. Bhabie has the word “Vas” tattooed on her thigh in honor of Bans’ birth name, which is Vas Coleman. (Capital Xtra)

On Wednesday, Bhabie hit up her Instagram page with a slideshow of new hairstyle moments. The pic and clips feature Bhad Bhabie donning a blonde look.

“Hey yall…I’m a blonde now🥰” -Bhad Bhabie’s Instagram