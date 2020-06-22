Rap rookie Bhad Bhabie is making sure the thirst trap’s full attention remains on her. The hip-hop entertainer went online this past weekend to soak in some summer goals.

Bhad x Pool

On Sunday, Bhabie hit up her Instagram page with a couple new pics. One of them included her in a swimsuit and chilling in a pool.

High-Key Details

Bhabie initially hopped on Instagram Thursday night with her first post since June 2. She shared a heartfelt open message about losing a friend and shared a slideshow of pics.

“I told you I would love you 4L and even after that😪 imma stand on that. This broke my heart I’m so hurt you was always there for me even when I would cuss you out but I knew you would only b doing and saying certain sh*t to protect me from others and even from myself. I could always rely on you if no one would answer I knew yola would. I will never forget your smile and your laugh will continue to play in my head over and over again. this sh*t don’t even make sense I can’t believe I’m even typing this rn like wtf how could someone do this how tf could someone take you from me I don’t get it I don’t understand and I never will. I will love you forever 💚💚💚” -Bhad Bhabie’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Hours later, Bhad hit up IG with a selfie mirror pic. The shot is caption-less and shows her wearing a sweatshirt.

Before You Go

According to reports, Bhad is officially out of a rehab treatment center. She reportedly left earlier in the week and spent an entire month receiving medical help.