Rap rookie Bhad Bhabie isn’t going to let the Adrien Broner drama set her back. Instead, the hip-hop entertainer has returned to steady flexing on social media.

Big Facts: This weekend, BB returned to Instagram with some new modeling moments.

On A Related Note: Heading into the weekend, Bhabie took a screenshot of Broner hitting her up with a direct message.

Boxer Adrien Broner, 30, is in the hot seat Friday after being put on blast by 16-year-old viral rap stripling Bhad Bhabie, née Danielle Bregoli, for creeping on her via Instagram.Broner, a 33-4 pro, direct-messaged Bregoli on Instagram, writing “text me crazy girl.” Bregoli responded by posting a screenshot of the message, along with the Akon song “Locked Up,” an apparent reference to their age discrepancy. (Page Six)

Wait, There’s More: Broner ultimately came forward to defend his image and blamed Instagram for not displaying the 16-year-old rapper’s age.

Before You Go: To make matters worse, BB’s fans tagged and alerted federal authorities to go after Broner.