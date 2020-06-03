Florida rapper Bhad Bhabie is receiving some medical attention. The hip-hop newcomer is reportedly in a treatment center taking care of some personal issues.

Bhad x Health

On Wednesday, Bhabie’s Instagram page provided followers with an update on her well-being. A note presumably from her management explains why she has remained low-key on social media.

“Danielle has been working hard for the past few years and made a positive decision to take some much-needed time off to attend to some personal issues. For past weeks, she has been in a treatment center receiving and continuing to receive professional support. She loves her fans, and has promised to return better, and healthier than ever. Please respect her and her families privacy at this time.” -Bhad Bhabie’s Instagram

Rumor Has It

A few weeks ago, BB replied to a social media user claiming 20-year-old rapper Yung Bans could land in big trouble for recently appearing in her bed. Bhad Bhabie defended Bans and downplayed their age gap.

When asked if the “Partna In Crime” rapper was aware that being with Bhad Bhabie was allegedly a criminal offense, the teenage rapper hit back. “A 3 year age difference can not make someone get a charge,” she replied. “Damn y’all kids are dumb and know what the hell yall b talking about.” Bregoli’s birthday is in March, meaning she is only set to turn 18 next year, while Bans will be 21 on May 25th. “I’m more than happy!” Bhad Bhabie declared. “I just don’t like people speaking down on him for no reason. I’m not gonna let no one do that PERIOD.” (Urban Islandz)

Wait, There’s More

Bhad didn’t stop there. She also said there is no legal threat in Atlanta despite the three-year age difference and Bhabie also went the extra mile recently by getting Bans’ real name tatted onto her body.

She continued by clarifying that, in Atlanta, the age of consent is 17 and that clarifies that they are not breaking any rules. Bhabie further went on to explain why she’s defending him. “I’m more than happy! I just don’t like people speaking down on him for no reason,” she wrote.”I’m not gonna let no one do that PERIOD.” Bhad Bhabie seems pretty serious about her relationship with Bans, to the point that she seven got his name tatted on her leg. Bhabie has the word “Vas” tattooed on her thigh in honor of Bans’ birth name, which is Vas Coleman. (Capital Xtra)

Before You Go

Recently, Bhabie hit up her Instagram page with a slideshow of new hairstyle moments. The pic and clips feature Bhad Bhabie donning a blonde look.