Florida rapper Bhad Bhabie is looking different these days. The hip-hop rookie has updated the fans on her latest physical transformation.

Blonde

On Wednesday, Bhabie hit up her Instagram page with a slideshow of moments. The pic and clips feature her donning a new blonde look.

“Hey yall…I’m a blonde now🥰” -Bhad Bhabie’s Instagram

Quarantine Goals

Over the past few days, Bhabie has shared everything from her love for Smartwater to hilarious meme clips. She also gave the world an up-close look at her dog from quarantine.

“This is me asf 😂😂😂😂” -Bhad Bhabie’s Instagram

Bhad Bhabie has been posting about what her quarantine is looking like
Bhad Bhabie shares pics of her dogs
Bhabie out getting iced up at her jewelers

Wait, There’s More

In late April 2020, Bhad went to her Instagram page with a caption-less new pic. In the shot, she’s flexing her full figure and showing off long brown hair.

Before You Go

A few nights prior, Bhad flooded her social media pages with busty pics. She shared some footage of herself turning up in a bra and showed off her curves with a mirror pic.

“Don’t f*ck with nun of you b*tches” -Bhad Bhabie’s Instagram

