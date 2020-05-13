SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.
Florida rapper Bhad Bhabie is looking different these days. The hip-hop rookie has updated the fans on her latest physical transformation.
Blonde
On Wednesday, Bhabie hit up her Instagram page with a slideshow of moments. The pic and clips feature Bhad Bhabie donning a new blonde hair color.
“Hey yall…I’m a blonde now🥰” -Bhad Bhabie’s Instagram
Quarantine Goals
Over the past few days, Bhabie has shared everything from her love for Smartwater to hilarious meme clips. She also gave the world an up-close look at her dog from quarantine.
“This is me asf 😂😂😂😂” -Bhad Bhabie’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
In late April 2020, Bhad went to her Instagram page with a caption-less new pic. In the shot, she’s flexing her full figure and showing off long brown hair.
Before You Go
A few nights prior, Bhad flooded her social media pages with busty pics. She shared some footage of herself turning up in a bra and showed off her curves with a mirror pic.
“Don’t f*ck with nun of you b*tches” -Bhad Bhabie’s Instagram