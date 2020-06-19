Florida rapper Bhad Bhabie is clearing the air. The hip-hop entertainer has stepped up to confirm she’s back in the spotlight fresh out of rehab and shut down drug-related rumors.

Last night, BB hit up her Instagram Live to set the record straight. She let followers know she didn’t spend 30 days receiving medical attention over Percocet usage.

“I’m back – and let’s make something clear. I was not no f*cking Perc head, okay? … I’m back and better than ever. But, I did need a break though because it was a lot going on in my personal life.” -Bhad Bhabie’s Instagram Live

Bhabie initially hopped on Instagram last night with her first post since June 2. She shared a heartfelt open message about losing a friend and shared a slideshow of pics.

“I told you I would love you 4L and even after that😪 imma stand on that. This broke my heart I’m so hurt you was always there for me even when I would cuss you out but I knew you would only b doing and saying certain sh*t to protect me from others and even from myself. I could always rely on you if no one would answer I knew yola would. I will never forget your smile and your laugh will continue to play in my head over and over again. this sh*t don’t even make sense I can’t believe I’m even typing this rn like wtf how could someone do this how tf could someone take you from me I don’t get it I don’t understand and I never will. I will love you forever 💚💚💚” -Bhad Bhabie’s Instagram

Hours later, Bhad hit up IG with a selfie mirror pic. The shot is caption-less and shows her wearing a sweatshirt.

According to reports, Bhad is officially out of a rehab treatment center. She reportedly left earlier in the week and spent an entire month receiving medical help.