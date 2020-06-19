Florida rapper Bhad Bhabie has returned to the spotlight. The hip-hop entertainer has made a social media comeback after going ghost and reportedly spending time in rehab.

Bhad x R.I.P

Bhabie initially hopped on Instagram last night with her first post since June 2. She shared a heartfelt open message about losing a friend and shared a slideshow of pics.

“I told you I would love you 4L and even after that😪 imma stand on that. This broke my heart I’m so hurt you was always there for me even when I would cuss you out but I knew you would only b doing and saying certain sh*t to protect me from others and even from myself. I could always rely on you if no one would answer I knew yola would. I will never forget your smile and your laugh will continue to play in my head over and over again. this sh*t don’t even make sense I can’t believe I’m even typing this rn like wtf how could someone do this how tf could someone take you from me I don’t get it I don’t understand and I never will. I will love you forever 💚💚💚” -Bhad Bhabie’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Hours later, Bhad hit up Instagram with a selfie mirror pic. The shot is caption-less and shows her wearing a sweatshirt.

Wait, There’s More

According to reports, Bhad is officially out of a rehab treatment center. She reportedly left earlier in the week and spent an entire month receiving medical help.

Danielle Bregoli — AKA Bhad Bhabie — is returning to her regularly scheduled program in the music biz, ’cause she’s out of rehab and ready to get back to work. Sources close to Bhad Bhabie tell TMZ … the 17-year-old rapper was released Wednesday after completing a 30-day rehab program. We’re told she feels great and is happy to be back out and about. We’re told her main focus now is her music. (TMZ)

Before You Go

In early June 2020, Bhad Bhabie’s Instagram page provided followers with an update on her well-being as it was announced she was in rehab. A note presumably from her management explained why she has remained low-key on social media.