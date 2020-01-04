Rap rookie Bhad Bhabie is showing social media is not the place to play around with underage girls. The hip-hop artist has exposed boxer Adrien Broner for low-key sliding into her direct messages.

Big Facts: Heading into the weekend, Bhabie took a screenshot of Broner hitting her up.

Boxer Adrien Broner, 30, is in the hot seat Friday after being put on blast by 16-year-old viral rap stripling Bhad Bhabie, née Danielle Bregoli, for creeping on her via Instagram.Broner, a 33-4 pro, direct-messaged Bregoli on Instagram, writing “text me crazy girl.” Bregoli responded by posting a screenshot of the message, along with the Akon song “Locked Up,” an apparent reference to their age discrepancy. (Page Six)

High-Key Details: Broner has since come forward to defend his image and blame Instagram for not displaying the 16-year-old rapper’s age.

Wait, There’s More: To make matters worse, BB’s fans made sure to tag federal authorities to go after Broner.

She attached a video of the Akon song, “Locked Up” — a clear shot at Broner for hitting up a minor. Bregoli’s fans immediately went after the boxer on social media — lighting up his page with comments saying he should go to jail … and even tagging the FBI and Atlanta Police. Earlier in the day, Bregoli created a social media buzz by posting a video in which she’s modeling a crop top. Broner’s message seems to be in response to that clip. (TMZ)

Before You Go: Broner is no stranger to law enforcement and previously paid out nearly $1 million in a sexual assault case.