Black queen magic is alive and well in 2020. Grammy-winning singer Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj are making history as the first time 4 black women occupy the top couple of spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

History Made

This week, Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix secured the No. 2 spot while Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat’s “Say So” remix dominates the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

What a time to be a Black woman. From politics to fashion to music, we continue cementing the fact that we cannot—and will not—be stopped. Billboard announced Monday that Doja Cat’s “Say So,” featuring Nicki Minaj, has made its way to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, solidifying their reign in music. It’s the first time either artist has received number one status for the song, which shot straight to the top once Nicki joined remixed. (ESSENCE)

For the first time in BILLBOARD HISTORY, 4 black women occupy the top 2 of the Hot 100… #NickiMinaj, #DojaCat, #Beyonce and #MeganTheeStallion!!! Congrats ladies! pic.twitter.com/n75BdkFi9u — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) May 11, 2020

It’s A Celebration

On Monday, Megan went to Instagram to acknowledge the big accomplishment. Stallion also promised fans she would continue working hard with her career.

“HOTTIES WE JUST HIT NUMBER 2 ON THE HOT 100🔥🔥🔥 🐝🐎 we’ve come so far 😭😭😭 I promise to keep working hard and getting better everytime ! Thank y’all for growing with me 💕💕💕💕 look at all this girl power !” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Both Nicki and Doja hit up their social media pages to geek out over their song’s massive success.

“Can’t thank you guys enough for going so hard this past week to help us make history. I saw it all. 🥺 You’ll never understand how much you uplift me with the overwhelming love & support you continue to show. I love you so much. Like so much. So much. 🎈Dear @dojacat, thanks for trusting me with your baby. Hope I lived up to your expectations. You’re so extremely talented & so deserving of this moment. 🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀 what time r u showing ur boobs? Love, Nic 🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🥴 #SaySoRemix” -Nicki Minaj’s Instagram

Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj becomes the first female rap duo to reach #1 on @billboard while Megan Thee Stallion & Beyoncé occupy #2. This is the first women two female rap duos have occupied the top two spots on the charts pic.twitter.com/tkHlI4KTr8 — SOHH (@sohh) May 11, 2020

Before You Go

Prior to the song dominating the chart, Doja vowed to up the ante. Cat said she would show her boobs if “Say So” remix crushed the Billboard Hot 100.

Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj reach #1 on @billboard… y’all gonna be refreshing @DojaCat page nonstop now? pic.twitter.com/c9UUbHehgX — SOHH (@sohh) May 11, 2020