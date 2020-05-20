SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Vixen Bernice Burgos is loving the attention her long hair is generating these days. The hip-hop model went online this week to share another glance at how she’s flexing in late spring.

Bernice Braids

On Tuesday, BB hit up Instagram with footage of herself flexing major vixen vibes. The clip also featured her showing off her long braids and sparking a bystander’s attention.

“I like when they say my name…Heyyyy everybody😂 lol” -Bernice Burgos’ Instagram

Long Hair Do Care

Over the past few days, Bernice has treated fans to looks at her revamped hairstyle. Instead of going with long straight hair, Burgos has leveled up her daily likes with thick braids.

Wait, There’s More

Recently, BB hit up her social media pages with a batch of new pics. The shots featured her showing off modeling goals from a yard.

“Quarantine and Chill in my @fashionnovafashionnovapartner” -Bernice Burgos’ Instagram

Before You Go

A few weeks ago, BB delivered some steamy new footage. The clip showed Bernice Burgos showing off twerking skills during quarantine in a parking lot and getting some hilarious vocal contributions from a man in some bushes.

“My Quarantine hype man! Day Party was lit 🔥🇯🇲😂😂” -Bernice Burgos’ Instagram “But we need this wine on the real quarantine radio !! Lol QUARANTINE QUARANTINE !!” -Tory Lanez