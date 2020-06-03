Former president Barack Obama is going to speak up today. The iconic head of state is set to discuss the slaying of black man George Floyd in Minneapolis by law enforcement.

Obama x 5 PM

According to reports, the virtual town hall is set to go down at 5 PM ET. It’s also hosted by the Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance.

Former President Barack Obama plans to address in a virtual town hall Wednesday night the death of George Floyd, stressing the importance of “ensuring that this moment becomes one for real change” and that the protests around the country lead to new policies, according to an Obama aide.Those comments will mark Obama’s first time addressing Floyd’s death on camera, via the video-conferencing service Zoom. In recent days, he has addressed it on social media as well as a lengthy Medium post. After those opening remarks, Obama will participate in a panel discussion, which the aide said is expected to center on changes to policing and other issues related to law enforcement. (CNN)

Twitter Reacts

The huge announcement has already sparked positive reactions. Twitter users embraced getting a chance to hear Obama’s thoughts on police brutality and the current protests.

“Good news, America. You can hear from a real president today. The tv networks should #TakeObamaLive” -Adam Parkhomenko’s Twitter

Everyone today when Obama speaks to our nation: #takeobamalive

Barack Obama is set to speak today

Wait, There’s More

According to reports, Minnesota General Keith Ellison is adding charges against the cops. Arrested ex-officer Derek Chauvin‘s is now set to receive a second-degree murder charge.

Ellison’s official announcement is expected to come Wednesday afternoon, more than a week after Floyd was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis, sparking nationwide protests that call for the end to police violence against black citizens. Derek Chauvin, who had his knee pressed into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, had previously been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Officers Thomas Lane and J.A. Keung, who helped restrain Floyd, and a fourth officer, Tou Thao, who stood near the others, were not initially charged. (CNN)

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree in George Floyd’s murder and also charging other 3 officers. This is another important step for justice. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 3, 2020

Drake responds to the four officers who killed George Floyd getting charged pic.twitter.com/vN85itzdGy — SOHH (@sohh) June 3, 2020

Before You Go

This week, Atlanta rap star 2 Chainz focused on the nationwide protests. The hip-hop heavyweight and rap star Nicki Minaj talked about the importance of all officers connected to George Floyd’s death getting placed in handcuffs.

“Okay, okay. Quick question. As I look on the news, and they show every single city that’s protesting, looting, whatever. It looks like all the 12’s got the PPE [protective personal equipment]. They need it. They ain’t have none for no frontline, nobody at the hospital, they need the masks, they need all kinds of donations. These police just got a new shipment of shields, you can use them little helmets. They use them in the hospital. As far as when this sh*t gonna stop, it ain’t never gonna stop until y’all arrest three f*cking cops. Just arrest three cops and charge that other cop with first degree. That’s all you got to do.” -2 Chainz’s Instagram