The former Atlanta police officer responsible for shooting and killing Rayshard Brooks last week at a Wendy’s parking lot has been charged with murder. The arrest comes days after shocking footage from the deadly incident went viral.

According to reports, Garrett Rolfe has been charged with felony murder with his accompanying officer getting hit with aggravated assault on Rayshard Brooks. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard broke the news nearly an entire week after the attack.

The decision comes just five days after Brooks was shot twice in the back in Atlanta during an attempted arrest. Officer Garrett Rolfe, who shot at Brooks three times, has already been fired, and officer Devin Brosnan, who was also on scene, has been put on administrative duty.After shooting Brooks, Rolfe said “I got him” and kicked him, and Brosnan then stood on Brooks’ shoulder, Howard said. The officers did not provide medical aid to Brooks for over two minutes after shooting him, Howard said.Their demeanor after the shooting “did not reflect any fear or danger of Mr. Brooks, but reflected other kinds of emotions,” Howard said. (CNN)

The breaking news has immediately sparked hip-hop reactions. Rap heavyweights 50 Cent and Ludacris went to their social media pages to react.

The officer who killed Rayshard Brooks has been charged

This week, the Atlanta Police Department shared additional details about Rolfe and his partner.

Officer Garret Rolfe, who fatally shot Brooks, 27, had prior disciplinary investigations some of which stemmed from civilian complaints and use of force. Rolfe has been terminated from the police force. Devin Brosnan, who was the first officer on scene, was placed on administrative duty while the Georgia Bureau of Investigation conducts its probe into the June 12 shooting. (ABC News)

Last Sunday, rap star Megan Thee Stallion shared her disgust with the slaying of Brooks. Her comments came after footage showed the Atlanta local having his life taken from him at the hands of law enforcement.