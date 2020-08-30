R&B singer Ashanti knows how to get attention. The popular crooner went online this week and sparked a playful reaction from longtime friend Fat Joe courtesy of a Woman Crush Everyday modeling pic.

Fat Joe’s Ashanti Appreciation

On Sunday, Joe’s former “What’s Luv” collaborator hit up Instagram with a jaw-dropping new shot. The pic encouraged the Terror Squad leader to creep into the pic’s comments.

“Lil caramel Sunday… 🥮” -Ashanti’s Instagram

“💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥” -Fat Joe

Fat Joe’s Milestone Birthday

Recently, social media erupted with musicians acknowledging Joe’s milestone birthday. Ashanti saluted the Bronx native for his realism while Brooklyn rapper Fabolous called him a living icon.

“Happy birthday to my brother @fatjoe One of the realest on plant earth!!!! Luv u!!! 🎂🎂🎉🎉❤️ #19yearslater #milestone” -Ashanti’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

On his birthday, Joe’s wife Lorena “Lola” Milan hit up Instagram to deliver a heartfelt open message to her king. In addition to dishing on their close-knit bond, Milan made sure to acknowledge Joe’s father skills.

“To My Soulmate , my perfect partner… this one is for you. I especially celebrate you this year as you reach yet another milestone in your life. Thank you for being my mirror that only shows me the most uplifting and loving reflection of myself. Thank you for your partnership in parenting and being the father that every daughter deserves. Today is your day and I will celebrate you like the King that you are. Happy Birthday to the love of my life and the apple of my eye. From this year on may you be blessed with good health, peace, love and laughter. Happy Birthday Baby 🎉🎁🎂#50neverlookedsogood #50andfine #50andmine” -Lola Milan’s Instagram

Before You Go

Joe made sure to hit up his own social media pages to acknowledge his special day. The Terror Squad leader even likened himself to the King of the Jungle.