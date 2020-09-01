R&B singer Ashanti knows how to grab attention. The popular crooner went online this week to share a batch of new pics and sparks some immediate positive reactions courtesy of fellow New York native Fabolous.
Fabolous Loves Ashanti’s Shorts
On Monday, Ashanti hit up Instagram to deliver a flurry of unexpected pics. The crooner’s standout Mickey Mouse shorts had Fab co-sign them in her comments section.
“On the block.. 😜” -Ashanti’s Instagram
“Shorts 🔥” -Fabolous
“Kill em din” -Jamie Foxx
The popular crooner also shared footage of herself turning up in the Mickey Mouse shorts.
Fat Joe’s Ashanti Appreciation
This past Sunday, Ashanti hit up Instagram with a jaw-dropping new shot. The pic encouraged her “What’s Luv” collaborator Fat Joe to hop into the pic’s comments.
“Lil caramel Sunday… 🥮” -Ashanti’s Instagram
“💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥” -Fat Joe
Fat Joe’s Milestone Birthday
Recently, social media erupted with musicians acknowledging Joe’s milestone birthday. Ashanti saluted the Bronx native for his realism while Brooklyn rapper Fabolous called him a living icon.
“Happy birthday to my brother @fatjoe One of the realest on plant earth!!!! Luv u!!! 🎂🎂🎉🎉❤️ #19yearslater #milestone” -Ashanti’s Instagram
Before You Go
On his birthday, Joe’s wife Lorena “Lola” Milan hit up Instagram to deliver a heartfelt open message to her king. In addition to dishing on their close-knit bond, Milan made sure to acknowledge Joe’s father skills.
“To My Soulmate , my perfect partner… this one is for you. I especially celebrate you this year as you reach yet another milestone in your life. Thank you for being my mirror that only shows me the most uplifting and loving reflection of myself. Thank you for your partnership in parenting and being the father that every daughter deserves. Today is your day and I will celebrate you like the King that you are. Happy Birthday to the love of my life and the apple of my eye. From this year on may you be blessed with good health, peace, love and laughter. Happy Birthday Baby 🎉🎁🎂#50neverlookedsogood #50andfine #50andmine” -Lola Milan’s Instagram