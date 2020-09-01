R&B singer Ashanti knows how to grab attention. The popular crooner went online this week to share a batch of new pics and sparks some immediate positive reactions courtesy of fellow New York native Fabolous.

Fabolous Loves Ashanti’s Shorts

On Monday, Ashanti hit up Instagram to deliver a flurry of unexpected pics. The crooner’s standout Mickey Mouse shorts had Fab co-sign them in her comments section.

“On the block.. 😜” -Ashanti’s Instagram

“Shorts 🔥” -Fabolous

“Kill em din” -Jamie Foxx

The popular crooner also shared footage of herself turning up in the Mickey Mouse shorts.

Fat Joe’s Ashanti Appreciation

This past Sunday, Ashanti hit up Instagram with a jaw-dropping new shot. The pic encouraged her “What’s Luv” collaborator Fat Joe to hop into the pic’s comments.

“Lil caramel Sunday… 🥮” -Ashanti’s Instagram

“💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥” -Fat Joe

Fat Joe’s Milestone Birthday

Recently, social media erupted with musicians acknowledging Joe’s milestone birthday. Ashanti saluted the Bronx native for his realism while Brooklyn rapper Fabolous called him a living icon.

“Happy birthday to my brother @fatjoe One of the realest on plant earth!!!! Luv u!!! 🎂🎂🎉🎉❤️ #19yearslater #milestone” -Ashanti’s Instagram

On his birthday, Joe’s wife Lorena “Lola” Milan hit up Instagram to deliver a heartfelt open message to her king. In addition to dishing on their close-knit bond, Milan made sure to acknowledge Joe’s father skills.