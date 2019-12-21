R&B singer Ashanti is out here slaying on the regular. The crooner went online this week to share a few more looks at herself in a recording studio.

Heading into the weekend, Ashanti blessed fans with fresh shots of herself flexing pure beauty.

My outlet… 📝

Hours prior, Ashanti hinted at new music possibly coming together.

Yep…. @prettylittlething

Earlier this year, Ashanti shared some behind the scenes footage of herself on-set of singer Tory Lanez‘s Chixtape 5 cover shoot.

Days prior, Ashanti shared a slideshow of shots from Lanez’s new project.

#Mood 📸 @shaneroowwley

CHIXTAPE 5 – NOV. 15 😜

