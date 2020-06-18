R&B singer Ashanti has nothing but love for the late Tupac Shakur. The popular crooner went online this week to shout-out the hip-hop icon following his birthday.

Ashanti x Pac

On Thursday, the former Murder Inc. artist went to Instagram with some powerful words. In addition to calling Pac the “greatest” she said the world would look and feel a lot different if he were still alive.

“#latepost Happy Birthday to the Greatest!!!! I truly feel in my heart things would be different if he were still here. He saw this sh*t from the beginning. #Rip#tupac 🐐” -Ashanti’s Instagram

High-Key Details

In celebration of Pac’s birthday this week, jailed rap mogul Suge Knight‘s son shared a jaw-dropping Pac pic. The shot featured a throwback look at the former Death Row Records star and a possible modern-day selfie, sparking theories 2Pac might be alive.

“Happy Birthday @2pac you still look the same man! 🤲🏽” -Suge J. Knight’s Instagram

Wait…. is that…….? lol No way, right? #SugeKnight's son shares a pic of #2Pac and possibly him today in 2020? #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/jVCzy2oift — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) June 17, 2020 2Pac might be alive, at least according to Suge Jr.

Wait, There’s More

On Tuesday, Hollywood star Jada Pinkett Smith went to Instagram with some heartfelt words about what Pac represented. She also shared footage of the late music icon speaking on the importance of helping non-white children around the world, showing that 2Pac’s legacy might still be alive.

“During this time I often think about the many, many thoughtful debates Tupac and I would have around the relationship between racism, sexism, misogyny, poverty and how they all play a crucial part in the oppression of Black people and other communities of color so that capitalism could exist and thrive. We were tired of seeing our people at the bottom and we were in constant debate of the state of Black youth and what we needed to do to help change the condition of our community. We agreed and disagreed passionately but the one thing we had in common … we shared a deep love for Black people and a commitment to do our best to spark minds and create change no matter how big or small. I think about what our conversations would be today. His words are still sooooo deeply relevant and inspiring as he watches from above as we march on. He would be so grateful for the courage and passion of the youth today.” -Jada Pinkett Smith’s Instagram

Before You Go

In April 2020, music mogul Diddy remembered the late rap icon. Puff Daddy shared some throwback footage of Pac talking about the importance of staying truthful about society.