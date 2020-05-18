SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.
R&B singer Ashanti looks like she hasn’t aged a day past 18. The veteran crooner went online to share a must-see shot of herself showing off major beauty.
Ashanti Vibes
The curvy entertainer hit up Instagram last night with a steamy shot. The pic features Ashanti donning long hair and flexing vixen vibes sitting on grass.
SOHH TIP: Enhance your head game like Ashanti. Straight, wavy, curly, or custom, Dolago has quality human hair wigs in every style and length. Get glam with their line of wigs, extensions, pieces, and accessories.
“🍭🍭” -Ashanti’s Instagram
Internet Reacts
This past weekend, people lit up their Twitter pages with big salutes to Ashanti. Most folks commented on Ashanti looking naturally stunning nearly 20 years after dropping her debut album.
Wait, There’s More
The Internet also weighed-in on the idea of Ashanti joining a viral face-off series. Notably, going up against fellow music stars like J. Lo and Keyshia Cole.
Before You Go
Recently, Ashanti shared new pics of herself rocking a crown. The pics also feature her plugging her merchandise store.
“👑” -Ashanti’s Instagram
SOHH TIP: Get into the colored hair trend with a rainbow wig from Dolago. Made from 100% human hair, Dolago has all your hair extension needs covered.