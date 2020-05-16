The Internet is 100 percent here for Ashanti in 2020. Social media has come forward to show the former Murder Inc. star some serious attention and appreciation for her natural beauty.

Internet Reacts

Over the past few hours, people have lit up their Twitter pages with big salutes. Most folks have commented on Ashanti looking naturally stunning nearly 20 years after dropping her debut album.

Ashanti was fine as fuck when she first came out in 2001.



20 years later THE BITCH IS EXPONENTIALLY FINER THAN BEFORE.



Just… pic.twitter.com/9uWs21M4kM — ✨ _CHELZ_✨ (@NobodybutChelz) May 16, 2020 The former Murder Inc has had the internet talking

First of all… Ashanti (🖤) looks gorgeous, like she hasn’t aged a second over these years. Second of all… Repeat First of all. pic.twitter.com/0qjPnVlz2G — Jermaine Watkins ✍🏾 (@JermaineWatkins) May 16, 2020 Ashanti’s natural beauty

No Competition

The Internet also weighed-in on the idea of Ashanti joining a viral face-off series. Notably, going up against fellow music stars like J. Lo and Keyshia Cole.

🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ RT @ivieani: Yesterday, Fat Joe told Ashanti that Irv and Ja wanted to take her off “What’s Luv” and replace her with JLo instead to make it “for the Latinos.”



Ashanti never knew! pic.twitter.com/DViZ2dMBKH — Johnny Vulture (@SoulByDaPound) May 16, 2020

Ashanti way better than Jlo, idk why people used to act like they were on the same level/interchangeable. — Desi 🇧🇿 (@Baelizean) May 16, 2020

Ashanti tells Fat Joe that she is down to have a #Verzuz battle with Keyshia Cole. @verzuzonline pic.twitter.com/G9bRDrV7jm — TheRnBHub (@TheRnBHub) May 16, 2020

Gotta put more respect on Ashanti’s name. — Maura Chanz (@maurachanz) May 16, 2020

Ashanti and Ciara had the same kinda moments. hot as fire for a solid four years then things went lukewarm. Ashanti’s moment was the boom of the rapper/r&b singer collaboration and Ciara’s was the boom of Crunk music. — vaun (@_Vaun) May 16, 2020

Ashanti vs J-lo would basically be Ashanti vs Ashanti — Mr.Tuxedo Pants 🎩👖 (@GailKimGroupie) May 16, 2020

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Ashanti shared new pics of herself rocking a crown. The pics also feature her plugging her merchandise store.

View this post on Instagram 👑 A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on May 1, 2020 at 11:32am PDT Ashanti – The Princess of RnB

View this post on Instagram Who remembers? 😜 A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on Apr 30, 2020 at 3:37pm PDT Ashanti brings back her Princess of RnB gear

Before You Go

In late April 2020, Ashanti geeked out over her music career success. The New York native reacted to having hits over the past three decades.