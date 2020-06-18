R&B singer Ashanti is heating up the Internet. The popular crooner went online this week to show off her beauty surrounded by Mother Nature.

Ashanti x Greens

On Thursday, the former Murder Inc. star went to her Instagram to channel her modeling goals. Ashanti shared a shot of herself rocking all tight-fitting, all-green attire and posing around a ton of greenery.

High-Key Details

Recently, Ashanti hit up IG with some must-see shots from her past KING magazine features. The entertainer’s covers dated back to 2005.

“#tbt 07 Hollywood Issue #PhoenixDeville 🖤” -Ashanti’s Instagram

“#tbt young Bonnie 😉”

“Wow…one of my 1st covers 😉 wearing my friend @michaelcostello in 02 styled by my sis @rosieb5#tbtphoto“

Wait, There’s More

The same week, Ashanti blessed fans with loads of new pics. The shots featured her modeling on grass with both a popsicle and handful of puppies around her.

“Me & the girls 😜🐶🐶🐶” -Ashanti’s Instagram

Before You Go

Days prior, people lit up their Twitter pages with big salutes to Ashanti. Most folks commented on Ashanti looking naturally stunning nearly 20 years after dropping her debut album.

First of all… Ashanti (🖤) looks gorgeous, like she hasn’t aged a second over these years. Second of all… Repeat First of all. pic.twitter.com/0qjPnVlz2G — Jermaine Watkins ✍🏾 (@JermaineWatkins) May 16, 2020 Ashanti’s natural beauty

🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ RT @ivieani: Yesterday, Fat Joe told Ashanti that Irv and Ja wanted to take her off “What’s Luv” and replace her with JLo instead to make it “for the Latinos.”



Ashanti never knew! pic.twitter.com/DViZ2dMBKH — Dan Freeman (@SoulByDaPound) May 16, 2020

Ashanti way better than Jlo, idk why people used to act like they were on the same level/interchangeable. — Des Thee Wrong Bitch 🇧🇿 (@Baelizean) May 16, 2020

Gotta put more respect on Ashanti’s name. — Maura Chanz (@maurachanz) May 16, 2020

Ashanti and Ciara had the same kinda moments. hot as fire for a solid four years then things went lukewarm. Ashanti’s moment was the boom of the rapper/r&b singer collaboration and Ciara’s was the boom of Crunk music. — vaun (@_Vaun) May 16, 2020