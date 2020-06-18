R&B singer Ashanti is heating up the Internet. The popular crooner went online this week to show off her beauty surrounded by Mother Nature.
Ashanti x Greens
On Thursday, the former Murder Inc. star went to her Instagram to channel her modeling goals. Ashanti shared a shot of herself rocking all tight-fitting, all-green attire and posing around a ton of greenery.
“Greens… 🥬🥦🍃 @prettylittlething” -Ashanti’s Instagram
High-Key Details
Recently, Ashanti hit up IG with some must-see shots from her past KING magazine features. The entertainer’s covers dated back to 2005.
“#tbt 07 Hollywood Issue #PhoenixDeville 🖤” -Ashanti’s Instagram
“#tbt young Bonnie 😉”
“Wow…one of my 1st covers 😉 wearing my friend @michaelcostello in 02 styled by my sis @rosieb5#tbtphoto“
Wait, There’s More
The same week, Ashanti blessed fans with loads of new pics. The shots featured her modeling on grass with both a popsicle and handful of puppies around her.
“Me & the girls 😜🐶🐶🐶” -Ashanti’s Instagram
Before You Go
Days prior, people lit up their Twitter pages with big salutes to Ashanti. Most folks commented on Ashanti looking naturally stunning nearly 20 years after dropping her debut album.