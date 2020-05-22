SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

R&B singer Ashanti is doing her part for Throwback Thursday. The veteran crooner went online this week to share some flashbacks to her unforgettable King magazine covers.

Royal Ashanti

On Thursday, Ashanti hit up Instagram with the must-see shots. The entertainer’s covers date back to 2005.

#tbt 07 Hollywood Issue #PhoenixDeville 🖤” -Ashanti’s Instagram

#tbt 07 Hollywood Issue #PhoenixDeville 🖤

#tbt young Bonnie 😉”

#tbt young Bonnie 😉

“Wow…one of my 1st covers 😉 wearing my friend @michaelcostello in 02 styled by my sis @rosieb5#tbtphoto

Teenage Vibes

Earlier in the week, Ashanti blessed fans with loads of new pics. The shots featured her modeling on grass with both a popsicle and handful of puppies around her.

“Me & the girls 😜🐶🐶🐶” -Ashanti’s Instagram

Me & My down ass b****** 😜🐶🐶🐶

🍭🍭

Wait, There’s More

Last weekend, people lit up their Twitter pages with big salutes to Ashanti. Most folks commented on Ashanti looking naturally stunning nearly 20 years after dropping her debut album.

The former Murder Inc has had the internet talking
Ashanti’s natural beauty

Before You Go

The Internet also weighed-in on the idea of Ashanti joining a viral face-off series. Notably, going up against fellow music stars like J. Lo and Keyshia Cole.

