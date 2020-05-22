SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

R&B singer Ashanti is doing her part for Throwback Thursday. The veteran crooner went online this week to share some flashbacks to her unforgettable King magazine covers.

On Thursday, Ashanti hit up Instagram with the must-see shots. The entertainer’s covers date back to 2005.

“#tbt 07 Hollywood Issue #PhoenixDeville 🖤” -Ashanti’s Instagram

“#tbt young Bonnie 😉”

“Wow…one of my 1st covers 😉 wearing my friend @michaelcostello in 02 styled by my sis @rosieb5#tbtphoto“

Earlier in the week, Ashanti blessed fans with loads of new pics. The shots featured her modeling on grass with both a popsicle and handful of puppies around her.

“Me & the girls 😜🐶🐶🐶” -Ashanti’s Instagram

Last weekend, people lit up their Twitter pages with big salutes to Ashanti. Most folks commented on Ashanti looking naturally stunning nearly 20 years after dropping her debut album.

Ashanti was fine as fuck when she first came out in 2001.



20 years later THE BITCH IS EXPONENTIALLY FINER THAN BEFORE.



Just… pic.twitter.com/9uWs21M4kM — ✨ _CHELZ_✨ (@NobodybutChelz) May 16, 2020 The former Murder Inc has had the internet talking

First of all… Ashanti (🖤) looks gorgeous, like she hasn’t aged a second over these years. Second of all… Repeat First of all. pic.twitter.com/0qjPnVlz2G — Jermaine Watkins ✍🏾 (@JermaineWatkins) May 16, 2020 Ashanti’s natural beauty

The Internet also weighed-in on the idea of Ashanti joining a viral face-off series. Notably, going up against fellow music stars like J. Lo and Keyshia Cole.

🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ RT @ivieani: Yesterday, Fat Joe told Ashanti that Irv and Ja wanted to take her off “What’s Luv” and replace her with JLo instead to make it “for the Latinos.”



Ashanti never knew! pic.twitter.com/DViZ2dMBKH — Johnny Vulture (@SoulByDaPound) May 16, 2020

Ashanti way better than Jlo, idk why people used to act like they were on the same level/interchangeable. — Desi 🇧🇿 (@Baelizean) May 16, 2020

Gotta put more respect on Ashanti’s name. — Maura Chanz (@maurachanz) May 16, 2020

Ashanti and Ciara had the same kinda moments. hot as fire for a solid four years then things went lukewarm. Ashanti’s moment was the boom of the rapper/r&b singer collaboration and Ciara’s was the boom of Crunk music. — vaun (@_Vaun) May 16, 2020

Ashanti vs J-lo would basically be Ashanti vs Ashanti — Mr.Tuxedo Pants 🎩👖 (@GailKimGroupie) May 16, 2020