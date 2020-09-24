Up Next

Ari Fletcher’s Priceless Facial Expression In Moneybagg Yo Video

Written By Jonny Fastlane

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo had the time of his life celebrating a big 29th birthday in Las Vegas. He appears to get a little more than tipsy and shares the priceless moment with his ride or die girlfriend Ari Fletcher. The entire experience is caught on camera and too insane to ignore.

