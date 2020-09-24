Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo had the time of his life celebrating a big 29th birthday in Las Vegas. He appears to get a little more than tipsy and shares the priceless moment with his ride or die girlfriend Ari Fletcher. The entire experience is caught on camera and too insane to ignore.
Up Next
Ari Fletcher’s Priceless Facial Expression In Moneybagg Yo Video
149 Views Comments Off on Ari Fletcher’s Priceless Facial Expression In Moneybagg Yo Video
@sohh @sohhdotcom
Comments Off on Ari Fletcher’s Priceless Facial Expression In Moneybagg Yo Video