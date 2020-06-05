SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Vixen Ari Fletcher is all about flexing black girl magic. The hip-hop model went online this week to give fans a glimpse at her head game while turning up to rap star Drake‘s “D4L” anthem.

Watch and comment below!

SOHH TIP: Change up your hair game like Ari. Straight, wavy, curly, or custom, Dolago has quality human hair wigs in every style and length. Get glam with their line of wigs, extensions, pieces, and accessories.

“I never know what I’m getting done to my hair because @arrogant_tae123 makes the rules but I love it everytime! ” -Ari Fletcher’s Instagram