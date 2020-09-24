Ari Fletcher Crowns Moneybagg Yo Her King In Love Letter

Vixen Ari Fletcher has much more than a crush on Moneybagg Yo. The hip-hop vixen took a moment out of her daily grind to dish on just how much her king means to her and the people in their lives.

Ari Fletcher Crowns Moneybagg Yo’s Greatness

Fletcher went to her Instagram page and didn’t hold back on gushing over Yo. She shared just how much Moneybagg has fueled her and provided non-stop motivation.

“Thank you for loving me, correcting me when I’m wrong, never letting me quit when I wanna give up, being a man of your word, making me a priority when I know you got a million things on your plate, always being protective and making sure I’m okay. I see how hard you work everyday and how much you do for everybody else. You a king, you deserve it all gang. ❤️” -Ari Fletcher’s Instagram

Ari Fletcher Loves Moneybagg Yo

The curvy model went to her Instagram Story this week to share glimpses of how she held Yo down with massages, fancy dining, birthday cakes and tons of friends pulling through for his 29th born day. Fletcher took things even further by declaring her love for Moneybagg.

“Bagg Day! Love you Daddy ❤️” -Ari Fletcher’s Instagram

Memphis rap star Yo Gotti took a moment to salute Moneybagg on his born day with a deep shout-out about their close-knit bond.

“Everybody Wish My Bro @moneybaggyo Happy BAGG DAY ! Congrats to all da success bro all da achievements & So Much more to GO! All da long conversations on da shit we was gone do really Happened !🙏🏾💪🏾 keep celebrating Life & Keep The Pressure on these Suckas 💨 #CMGMILLIONAIRES #Breadgang #SuperCMG” -Yo Gotti’s Instagram

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Twinning

Moneybagg and Fletcher are known for putting their twinning fashion goals on full display for the world to like.

DADDY ❤️💕 pic.twitter.com/JNXX5gPEFe — KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) August 23, 2020 Moneybagg Yo and Ari twinning in pink.

“Back door with them members! This corset had me snatched all night and wasn’t even uncomfortable. @rubikss_ 💙 📸: @grindtimenation” -Ari Fletcher’s Instagram

Fletcher also shared a clip of herself turning up the same night in an Atlanta nightclub.

Boo’d Up Vibes

Recently, Yo hit up Instagram with a slew of new pics. Moneybagg shared a slideshow of must-see moments boo’d up with Fletcher and also gave fans a glimpse into their clothing options.