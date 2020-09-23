Ari Fletcher Cements Her Love For Moneybagg Yo On His 29th Birthday

Vixen Ari Fletcher made sure Moneybagg Yo had a birthday he would never forget. The hip-hop model went online to share moments and serve up her love for the Memphis rap star on his 29th born day.

Ari Fletcher Loves Moneybagg Yo

The curvy model went to her Instagram Story this week to share glimpses of how she held Yo down with massages, fancy dining, birthday cakes and tons of friends pulling through. Fletcher took things even further by declaring her love for Moneybagg.

“Bagg Day! Love you Daddy ❤️” -Ari Fletcher’s Instagram

Memphis rap star Yo Gotti took a moment to salute Moneybagg on his born day with a deep shout-out about their close-knit bond.

“Everybody Wish My Bro @moneybaggyo Happy BAGG DAY ! Congrats to all da success bro all da achievements & So Much more to GO! All da long conversations on da shit we was gone do really Happened !🙏🏾💪🏾 keep celebrating Life & Keep The Pressure on these Suckas 💨 #CMGMILLIONAIRES #Breadgang #SuperCMG” -Yo Gotti’s Instagram

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Twinning

Moneybagg and Fletcher are known for putting their twinning fashion goals on full display for the world to like.

DADDY ❤️💕 pic.twitter.com/JNXX5gPEFe — KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) August 23, 2020 Moneybagg Yo and Ari twinning in pink.

“Back door with them members! This corset had me snatched all night and wasn’t even uncomfortable. @rubikss_ 💙 📸: @grindtimenation” -Ari Fletcher’s Instagram

Fletcher also shared a clip of herself turning up the same night in an Atlanta nightclub.

Take a look at some of the most popular hip-hop couples of 2020.

Boo’d Up Vibes

Recently, Yo hit up Instagram with a slew of new pics. Moneybagg shared a slideshow of must-see moments boo’d up with Fletcher and also gave fans a glimpse into their clothing options.

“Stay Out My Business Bih !! 🖕🏾” -Moneybagg Yo’s Instagram

Bedroom Talk

In early August 2020, Fletcher went to her Instagram page with a clip of Moneybagg laying next to her. Although Ari doesn’t mention it, Yo low-key seemed under the influence possibly of love or some herbal magic.