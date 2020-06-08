SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Vixen Ari Fletcher is out here warming up the thirst trap. The curvy model went online to share a batch of new pics flexing steamy vibes donning long dreads and booty shorts.

Ari x Thirst

Last night, Ari Fletcher hit up Instagram with some jaw-dropping shots. The pics feature her turning a garage into a full-fledged photo shoot.

SOHH TIP: Style up your hair like Ari. Straight, wavy, curly, or custom, Dolago has quality human hair wigs in every style and length. Get glam with their line of wigs, extensions, pieces, and accessories.

“What you need done? I ain’t got all day..” – Ari Fletcher’s Instagram

High-Key Details

This past weekend, Ari’s boyfriend Moneybagg Yo asked people to stop tagging him in a sex tape rumor. One of Ari’s friends also reiterated the message on her Instagram Story.

“Stop tagging me in that sh*t. Y’all stupid as h*ll that ain’t us” – Moneybagg Yo’s Twitter

Wait, There’s More

A few days ago, rap entertainer Cuban Doll came forward to address a sex tape leak and admit being featured in it. While she acknowledged knowing x-rated footage existed, Cuban said she felt most concerned about family members viewing it.

Cuban Doll apologizes to her family after a sex tape comes out. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/kQpIlH0N1H — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) June 7, 2020

She also explains why she's hurt about family seeing the footage but admits knowing it would one day come out. #CubanDoll #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/OiTsgFJgkL — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) June 7, 2020

Before You Go

Doll didn’t end things there. She went the extra mile by dragging another woman on her Instagram Story with x-rated footage and escort accusations.

…. and Cuban Doll takes aim at another woman by releasing x-rated footage on her IG Story. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/8tRYzDhOCb — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) June 7, 2020