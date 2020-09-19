Aoki Lee Simmons + Killer Mike Pen Heartfelt Reflections On Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death

Celebrity daughter Aoki Lee Simmons and rap veteran Killer Mike have reacted to the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Despite more than 20 years difference in age, the high-profile entertainers have shared similar sentiments about the iconic woman’s passing.

Aoki Lee Simmons and Killer Mike Remember Notorious R.B.G

Aoki went to her Instagram page to dish on how much Ginsburg meant for women. Killer Mike made things a bit more personal and said he could put respect on her name following her past apology for criticizing Black Lives Matter activist and NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick‘s dedication to police brutality awareness.

“I would say “I wish you could have known what you have done for me, I wish you could know how grateful I am” but I reckon you did know. You knew what you were doing for others, for the future. I’d like to say knowing that is why you never ever quit. You gave all of us, women, America, society and modern morality itself a great gift and I imagine it was not without price, we will honor you in the use of it. Always grateful, Rest In Peace #ruthbaderginsburg” -Aoki Lee Simmons’ Instagram

“Her apology to Kap is what allows me to properly say she had integrity and I value that beyond any title or position she held. Of all the things she did her her amazing life, her showing she had the ability to recognize her own privilege & humble her self to see her own mistake made me truly respect her for respecting the will of the people at that moment and now. May god have mercy on her soul and may her family be strengthened in this terrible moment. May Kap’s fight never end until we all are FREE! God bless the dead and God help the living. Rest well your honor. ❤️✊🏾. Love and Respect to all. #DontComeOnHereTalkingShitCuzIDGAF #SheBrokeMyHeartIn2016 #SheProvedABiggerPersonAndRestored #MyFaith #GoodBadAndUglyWeAllAreHumans #WeAllMakeMistakesWithPower #TheBestOfUsAdmitApologizeNRebound #SheDidThatWeShudDoMoreOfThat #NotLess #NowGoVoteSoYourNextPrezCanAppointABlackJudge #BetterYetAProgressiveJudge #WeDontNeedAnotherOGCThomas😉😆#PushTheLineInNovember #PlotPlanStrategizeOrganizeAndMobilize” -Killer Mike’s Instagram

Fellow Atlanta rapper Jeezy‘s fiancée Jeannie Mai also took a moment to remember RBG.

“There is not one woman in America who hasn’t benefitted from living a better life because of her vast contributions to women’s rights. Abortion rights, same-sex marriage, healthcare, voting rights, immigration, affirmative action…now WE need to show up to honor her life and legacy 🗳❗🗳 #NotoriousRBG #RIP”

Justice Ruth Bader Dies At 87

According to reports, Bader passed away at her home in Washington and surrounded by family. The Supreme Court announced her death and revealed it involved factors connected to metastatic cancer of the pancreas.

“Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature,” Chief Justice John Roberts said. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tired and resolute champion of justice.” (Statement)

Historic Run

Prior to her death, Ginsburg spent nearly three full decades in the Supreme Court. The loss comes just weeks before the presidential election and is expected to create controversy for who fills her seat.

Architect of the legal fight for women’s rights in the 1970s, Ginsburg subsequently served 27 years on the nation’s highest court, becoming its most prominent member. Her death will inevitably set in motion what promises to be a nasty and tumultuous political battle over who will succeed her, and it thrusts the Supreme Court vacancy into the spotlight of the presidential campaign. Just days before her death, as her strength waned, Ginsburg dictated this statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera: “My most fervent wish is that i I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” (NPR)

Fighting Power

Over the past year, Ruth made a promise to herself to try and serve in the Supreme Court through her 90’s. However, she has publicly battled cancer on multiple occasions.

She had suffered from five bouts of cancer, most recently a recurrence in early 2020 when a biopsy revealed lesions on her liver. In a statement she said that chemotherapy was yielding “positive results” and that she was able to maintain an active daily routine.”I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam,” she said in a statement in July 2020. ” I remain fully able to do that.”She told an audience in 2019 that she liked to keep busy even when she was fighting cancer. “I found each time that when I’m active, I’m much better than if I’m just lying about and feeling sorry for myself,” she said in New York at the Yale Club at an event hosted by Moment Magazine. Ginsburg told another audience that she thought she would serve until she was 90 years old. (CNN)

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” helped turn Ruth into a pop culture star with sketches including a “RBG” skit.