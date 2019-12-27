Controversial NFL free agent Antonio Brown is “this” close to making a return to the league but not everyone is celebrating. Colin Kaepernick supporters have stepped up to voice their issues.

Over the past few hours, social media has reacted to AB – not Kaepernick – being seriously considered for an NFL return.

I love how AB is getting a workout and Kaep can’t even get a text. 😒 pic.twitter.com/AMHW69vT19 — Heather (@heatherwrites_) December 27, 2019

Mike Vick got to play and he abused dogs but people really don’t want Kaep to play for having an opinion… https://t.co/bqfcGrxCrD — Dan ⁶𓅓 (@Dan21Carroll) December 27, 2019

NFL loves the guy who comes in the door begging for forgiveness. Kaep will never do that be cause nothing he did requires asking for forgiveness. — Greg, MBA (@itsgreg72) December 27, 2019

Kaepernick was unemployed while guys like Peterman, Trevor Simian, Brock Osweiler, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Brett Hundley, CJ Beathard, Brian Hoyer, and others were starting multiple games. If you can fix your mouth to tell me those guys are better than Kaep, you will never get it — Maurice Hough (@Ramic977) December 27, 2019

Somehow this is not a distraction. But Kaep is. Ok. https://t.co/ExnSsmyur2 — Mike Payton (@POD_Payton) December 27, 2019

How in the fuck is Antonio Brown about to play again and Colin Kaepernick is still unemployed. See the fact is that Kaep is being blackballed not for kneeling, but the crime of being a fearless black man that stood up to 32 racist owners and defy them in front of the entire world — Supercalifragilisticexpialidopeness (@BlackHippy77) December 27, 2019

Similar thing I told my husband this morning because he feels as though Kaep should’ve worked out regardless but now he sees this and finally understand what I’ve been saying for 3 years now. — Taquana (@MrsTaquana) December 27, 2019

@nflcommish said the #NFL wanted to move on from #Kaepernick & they wanted to stop speaking about #Kaep. AB was an ass this whoooollllleee season and the very thing teams should've done with Kaep they are doing with some 1 who may not be able to play if gets signed yall full ish pic.twitter.com/fPLIQMWphU — 10th day of the 9th month (@Dawneei) December 27, 2019

Some people have defended AB’s talent as a top receiver compared to Colin Kaepernick being a back-up quarterback prior to becoming a free agent in 2017.

Can we stop acting like Kaep wasn’t Trash McGarbage… AB has been the NFL’s best receiver all decade, that’s why he’s getting looks https://t.co/BTZRZszJhy — TaceGod (@ThankYouTaceGod) December 27, 2019

AB is a top 5 talent at WR. Kaep is a backup QB. The most talented people get the most chances. But hey, push that narrative — Doug Wilson (@dougie_fresh055) December 27, 2019

Man kaep is never playing anothwr down in the nfl ever again LET IT GO. Plusbhe is a backup QB. AB is one of the best WR’s this decade has seen. Stop oushimg this bullshit. Kapnis straight up not good enough and nobody needs a backup QB who brings all that drama. https://t.co/j7st8EK4ug — J (@EucalyptusIce) December 27, 2019

What’s laughable and actually hilarious is the fact you think kaep led the niners to a Super Bowl. That team was all about defense and when the defense was gone and pat Willis retired and still had kaep. Kaep went 1-10 as a starter. Which shows the defense led and not kaep — Slurpy Dave (@jonahtakaluah) December 27, 2019

Early Friday, news generated about Antonio Brown getting a workout session in with NFC South champions New Orleans Saints.

Free agent Antonio Brown is getting a workout with the New Orleans Saints on Friday morning as the team does its due diligence on the embattled wide receiver, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Brown posted a picture of his workout waiver on social media Friday morning, but it has since been deleted. (ESPN)

Recently, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league had moved on from Kaepernick following a recent workout session.