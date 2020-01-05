NFL free agent Antonio Brown is a savage with it. The sports star has trolled his former team after the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots loss a tough game last night.

Big Facts: Brown went to his Instagram page following the L to poke fun at the season-ending defeat.

High-Key Details: Despite having home field advantage, the Pats ultimately lost last night in Massachusetts.

Wait, There’s More: Back in September 2019, the Pats released Brown after a short stint on the team.

Before You Go: Brown’s former teammate Tom Brady is reportedly down to play at least one more season as he enters free agency.