The Talk of New York is coming back. Big Apple native Angie Martinez has announced she’s headed back to the radio airwaves in the coming weeks.
Martinez went to Instagram Wednesday to reveal she’ll be back next month.
Back in November, Angie went to her social media pages to let fans know she survived a major accident.
The shocking news immediately sparked a flurry of reactions throughout social media.
Angie has kept busy in recent months with new shows, radio interviews and co-hosting last month’s TIDAL X concert in Brooklyn.
The news of the car crash comes less than a month after the premier of Angie's new WE TV series, Untold Stories of Hip Hop where she has interviewed celebrities such as Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Fat Joe, and DJ Khaled. On the show, stars tell share never before told stories with the iconic Hip Hop radio personality. Angie has been in the entertainment industry for over three decades and currently is a morning show host on Power 105.