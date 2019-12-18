The Talk of New York is coming back. Big Apple native Angie Martinez has announced she’s headed back to the radio airwaves in the coming weeks.

Martinez went to Instagram Wednesday to reveal she’ll be back next month.

Back in November, Angie went to her social media pages to let fans know she survived a major accident.

The shocking news immediately sparked a flurry of reactions throughout social media.

Everyone please send positive energy and well wishes to @angiemartinez 🙏🏼 https://t.co/ngDqZ4jDLO — DJ EFN (@djEFN) November 4, 2019

Our love and prayers are with you @angiemartinez 🙏🏽 Get well soon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dFH3kwRq4h — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) November 4, 2019

Angie has kept busy in recent months with new shows, radio interviews and co-hosting last month’s TIDAL X concert in Brooklyn.