Reality TV star Angela Simmons is giving everyone some serious Sunday shine. The daughter of hip-hop royalty went online this weekend to brighten up everyone’s day.
Simmons hit up Instagram Sunday with a new pic of herself. Instead of clocking in friendship or mommy goals, the shot shows the 32-year-old solo and displaying pure beauty.
“✨Every kind of way ✨” -Angela Simmons’ Instagram
Simmons went to Instagram this past Tuesday with a gushy must-like shot. The pic features her donning a bikini bottom and standing solo on a beach.
“Grand Rising 💫☀️” -Angela Simmons’ Instagram
Recently, Simmons shared a major mommy duties moment. Ang blessed fans with a beach pic kissing her son.
“Woke up so grateful. So filled with love . Baby boy is my heartbeat 💓 💫 #SandnSunIsMyFuel ❤️” -Angela Simmons’ Instagram
A few days ago, Angela joined a viral challenge embracing her beauty. She also spoke on the importance of black women supporting each other.
“I accept the challenge. We are BLACK WOMEN… We build… We don’t tear down other BLACK WOMEN… We have felt the pain of being torn down and we have decided we will be deliberate about building others! If I don’t tag you don’t be offended. I tried to pick people I thought we do this challenge. All too often we women find it easier to criticize each other other than building each other up. With all the negativity going around let’s do something positive! Upload one picture of yourself… Only you. Then tag sisters to do the same. Let’s build ourselves up, instead of tearing ourselves down. Copy and paste. ❤️” -Angela Simmons’ Instagram