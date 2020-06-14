Reality TV star Angela Simmons is giving everyone some serious Sunday shine. The daughter of hip-hop royalty went online this weekend to brighten up everyone’s day.

Angela x Sunday

Simmons hit up Instagram Sunday with a new pic of herself. Instead of clocking in friendship or mommy goals, the shot shows the 32-year-old solo and displaying pure beauty.

“✨Every kind of way ✨” -Angela Simmons’ Instagram

High-Key Details

Simmons went to Instagram this past Tuesday with a gushy must-like shot. The pic features her donning a bikini bottom and standing solo on a beach.

“Grand Rising 💫☀️” -Angela Simmons’ Instagram

The bikini goals of summer 2020 around the corner…. @AngelaSimmons getting a head start tho… #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/JhlmtR5Hgj — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) June 9, 2020 Angela Simmons is bikini goals

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Simmons shared a major mommy duties moment. Ang blessed fans with a beach pic kissing her son.

“Woke up so grateful. So filled with love . Baby boy is my heartbeat 💓 💫 #SandnSunIsMyFuel ❤️” -Angela Simmons’ Instagram

Before You Go

A few days ago, Angela joined a viral challenge embracing her beauty. She also spoke on the importance of black women supporting each other.