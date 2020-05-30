Vixen Amber Rose and 50 Cent have the perfect person for president in 2020. The hip-hop pair have lit up social media to share their support for New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo as the top rival to Republican president Donald Trump.

Amber x 50

Both Amber and 50 hit up Instagram to share a now-viral clip of Cuomo discussing his disgust with police brutality. They both pleaded with him to consider running for head of state.

“Please run for President @nygovcuomo#cuomoforpresident we need you! 🙏🏽❤️” -Amber Rose’s Instagram

“👀THIS IS THE GUY RIGHT HERE, He doesn’t want to but we need him to be president.” -50 Cent’s Instagram

Big Support

Over the past 24 hours, Cuomo’s footage has received ample hip-hop support. 50 Cent protégé Tony Yayo and hip-hop executive Wack 100 shared the same clip.

Wait, There’s More

Heading into the weekend, New York rapper Cardi B hit up her social media pages with some initial thoughts on protests turning violent. She explained how after years of peaceful demonstrations, the message still has not reached law enforcement.

“Seeing people looting and going extremely outraged it makes me feel like, ‘Yes. Finally! Finally, motherf*ckers is gonna hear us now! Yeah! And as much as people are so against it, at this point, I feel like I’m not against it even though it do scare me and I don’t want anybody to get hurt. It’s just really frustrating, you wanna know why? Because police brutality been going on way before I was born but it has been more visual ever since social media started getting popping. And ever since, let’s say since Instagram started, that’s just one app – how many peaceful protests have we seen? How many trending hashtags have we seen? These hashtags freaking keep repeating themselves. I feel like I’ve done videos against police brutality, I feel like this is my seventh time. I’ve been doing f*cking police brutality was f*cked up and the only sh*t that’s changed has been my f*cking teeth. So it’s like, people are tired.” -Cardi B’s Twitter

Before You Go

Instead of ending the discussion there, Cardi took things up another notch. B detailed the importance of using the power of voting to create a massive switch in law enforcement and the criminal justice system.