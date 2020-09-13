Amber Rose Teases Mighty Comeback With Legit Thirst Trap

Vixen Amber Rose really, really, really wants to know if you miss her contribution to popular culture. The hip-hop model went online to ask the world just how much they’re missing her right about now.

Amber Rose Teases Comeback

Muva Rose went to her Instagram page with the ultimate thirst trap tease. Instead of delivering a public service announcement or full-fledged explanation for why she’s remained low-key lately, Rose simply showed off her busty body and asked folks an honest question.

Amber Rose’s Relationship Goals

In August 2020, Muva Rose went to her Instagram Story with some must-see content. In the clip, she’s bearing all smiles alongside her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards.

Amber’s Short-Lived Return

In mid-August 2020, Rose hopped onto Instagram with her first back to back posts in months. Instead of getting deep or unloading endless pics, Amber went right to the point and blasted at her unnamed enemies.

“F**k You Sincerely, Muva 🥰” -Amber Rose’s Instagram

Amber Rose got a message to deliver 😂 pic.twitter.com/LUN87zhxEM — SOHH (@sohh) August 9, 2020

View this post on Instagram Sun kissed @fashionnova #ad A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Aug 8, 2020 at 7:56pm PDT Amber Rose returns to social media with a message to her enemies.

Long Hair Muva Don’t Care

In April 2020, Rose went to her Instagram page with a refreshed look. Instead of sporting her signature baldie, Amber showed off long hair.