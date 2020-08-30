Vixen Amber Rose has her jaw dropped right now. The hip-hop model has paid it forward and showed some major love to Internet personality Jade after she stunned in a new swimsuit pic.
Amber Rose Loves Jade
On Sunday, Muva Rose snuck into Jade’s Instagram page. In addition to serving up a like on the pic, Amber took things further by leaving a couple comments in the section.
“😍😍😍😍😍 … 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” -Amber Rose
“I love my closet Swimsuit @eleven26 🥵” -Jade’s Instagram
Jade Trolls Tekashi 6ix9ine
On Saturday, Jade hit up Instagram with some major trolling. The hip-hop vixen joked about her boyfriend Tekashi 6ix9ine not being able to keep up with her booty.
“@6ix9ine he don’t know what to with this” -Jade’s Instagram
Jade Flexes In Gucci
Recently, Jade hit up Instagram to playfully call herself a “bum” type of woman. However, she credited her flashy and high-end luxury lifestyle draped in Gucci as reason enough not to change.
“Bum a** b*tch but my n*gga buy me everything” -Jade’s Instagram
Before You Go
Days prior, Jade hit up IG to let followers know if she had 10,000 comments left on a post she would reward them with an OnlyFans page. Less than 24 hours later, her picture had over 12,500 comments.
“10,000 comments and I’m making an onlyfans I swear .” -Jade’s Instagram