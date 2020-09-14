Up Next

in NEWS 09/14/20 ∙ 12:59 PM

Amber Rose Is Back On Her Relationship Goals For The World To Like

Written By Angie Dare

Amber's Back
Amber Rose Bedroom Steamy Pic 2
@sohh @sohhdotcom
280 Views Comments Off on Amber Rose Is Back On Her Relationship Goals For The World To Like

Vixen Amber Rose is back on her social media grind. The hip-hop model has returned to the Internet to put the focus back on her slaying and relationship goal’ing with publicized boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards.

Amber Rose’s Relationship Goals

Muva Rose went to her Instagram page with a super gushy shot of herself hanging out alongside AE. The shot features her looking extra boo’d up with her bae.

“What he said” -Amber Rose’s Instagram

This past weekend, Rose went to her Instagram page with the ultimate thirst trap. Instead of delivering a public service announcement or full-fledged explanation for why she’s remained low-key lately, Rose simply showed off her busty body and asked folks an honest question about her whereabouts.

“Miss me?” -Amber Rose’s Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Miss me?

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

Amber Rose teases comeback.

Amber Rose’s Relationship Goals

In August 2020, Muva Rose went to her Instagram Story with some must-see content. In the clip, she’s bearing all smiles alongside her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards.

Amber Rose’s relationship goals still going strong.

Amber’s Short-Lived Return

In mid-August 2020, Rose hopped onto Instagram with her first back to back posts in months. Instead of getting deep or unloading endless pics, Amber went right to the point and blasted at her unnamed enemies.

“F**k You Sincerely, Muva 🥰” -Amber Rose’s Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Sun kissed @fashionnova #ad

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

Amber Rose returns to social media with a message to her enemies.

Long Hair Muva Don’t Care

In April 2020, Rose went to her Instagram page with a refreshed look. Instead of sporting her signature baldie, Amber showed off long hair.

“Hood B*tch look like she from Malibu 🌸” -Amber Rose’s Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Hood Bitch look like she from Malibu 🌸

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

Amber Rose’s new look
Comments Off on Amber Rose Is Back On Her Relationship Goals For The World To Like

Amber Rose

Written by Angie Dare

SOHH.com Writer. Likely to see me covering the latest gossip and rumors in hip-hop. Barbz and Bardi Gang unite.

Taina Williams Selfie Moment Pic0

Taina Williams Gets Fierce W/ Her Savage x Fenty Goals
0

50 Cent’s Ex Daphne Joy Channels Her Inner Matrix In All-Black Modeling Flex