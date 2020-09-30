Amber Rose Has Finally Joined The OnlyFans Movement

Vixen Amber Rose isn’t waiting around any longer. The hip-hop model and entertainer has officially joined the adult premium service OnlyFans and encouraged followers to keep up with her intimate activities.

Amber Rose’s OnlyFans Movement

Muva Rose went to her Instagram page and didn’t leave much to the imagination. She shared some footage and clips of herself promoting her overnight OnlyFans presence.

“Don’t threaten me with a good time 😏 Link in bio” -Amber Rose’s Instagram

Tahiry and Tyga’s OnlyFans Hustles

Recently, “Love & Hip Hop” star Tahiry José and West Coast hip-hop artist Tyga took time out of their daily hustles to push their adult-themed OnlyFans accounts. Tahiry told Instagram followers to look out for a “special” treat while Tyga appeared to promise uncensored content on his page.

“Dropped a “special treat” at midnight on my #OnlyFans page! onlyfans – TheRealTahiry 🥰💌😘” -Tahiry José’s Instagram

Boosie Badazz’s Steamy Page

Recently, Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz went to his Twitter page to describe what followers could expect from his OnlyFans page. Without sharing any pics or flicks, Boosie said the featured women are lit.

“My only fans “BoosieBaddies” is str8 “JACK OFF “ material #mygirls r LIIITTTT🔥🔥🔥” -Boosie Badazz’s Twitter

Cardi B’s OnlyFans Discount

Recently, New York rapper Cardi B went to her Twitter page to announce an OnlyFans deal. Instead of going for a double-digits price, Cardi decided to cut the subscription amount in half.