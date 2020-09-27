Amber Rose and Her King Alexander “AE” Edwards Flex Bikini Goals In Cabo

Vixen Amber Rose and Alexander “AE” Edwards are having the time of their lives these days. The inseparable couple went online to share a glimpse into how they turned up together in Cabo doing everything from flexing swimsuit goals to riding jet skis together.

Amber Rose’s Cabo Trip

Both Muva Rose and AE went to their Instagram pages to reflect on their trip. While Amber shared a single shot, Edwards provided more context and shots showing rap star Tyga tagged along for the adventure.

“Creampies in Cabo 🤤” -Amber Rose’s Instagram

“Big Love 2 my wife @amberrose & my brother @tyga 4 the surprise bday trip 2 Cabo. pulled up 2 the jet like “da f*ck goin on?!” Oh what a feelin, 2 be loved! ❤️ 9/21” -Alexander “AE” Edwards’ Instagram

“So much fun! I love you baby 😘” -Amber Rose

Amber Rose Pens Most Gushy Open Note

Muva Rose recently went to her Instagram page to salute AE. Along with acknowledging his born day, Amber dished on how much he’s meant to their son and her first-born Sebastian.

“Happy Birthday Baby! Thank you for loving us so much and being the Amazing father and husband that you are! We are so grateful to have you. This is ur year! Ur Talent, Heart, personality,Smile and Dance moves won me over 2 years ago. You Blessed me with A beautiful lil baby boy Slash and became the Coolest stepdad in the World for my Beautiful big boy Bash and for that I am forever thankful. Now let’s enjoy ur Bday like never before! I love you Sweetheart 🥰❤️🌹” -Amber Rose’s Instagram

The Non-Stop Relationship Goals

Recently, Muva Rose went to her Instagram page with a super gushy shot of herself hanging out alongside AE. The shot featured her looking extra boo’d up with her bae.

“What he said” -Amber Rose’s Instagram

In mid-September 2020, Rose went to her Instagram page with the ultimate thirst trap. Instead of delivering a public service announcement or full-fledged explanation for why she’s remained low-key lately, Rose simply showed off her busty body and asked folks an honest question about her whereabouts.

Amber Rose’s Boo’d Up Moment

In August 2020, Muva Rose went to her Instagram Story with some must-see content. In the clip, she’s bearing all smiles alongside her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards.