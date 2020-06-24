Internet personality Akademiks and rap troll Tekashi 6ix9ine can’t get enough NBA YoungBoy. New footage has circulated online showing the hip-hop pals turning up to his “No Smoke” record.

6ix9ine x Akademiks

This week, the hilarious clip emerged showing Ak and Tek on Instagram Live getting in the zone. The pair are sitting together and rapping bars off NBA’s 2017 record.

High-Key Details

This week, music executive J. Prince lit up NBA YoungBoy. He shared a public clip calling him dumb for dissing him on social media.

“You took my kindness for weakness because you’re a dumb boy with limited thinking ability and disrespectful. Talking slick and acting like you and your brother wasn’t down with me and letting it be known that you was Mob Ties. But I talked to your brother and I believe every word he said about you knowing. … You seem to be dumber than a box of rocks or you despise wisdom. What you should be mad about is the lie you’re living and the weak-a** security being sleep in front of your house – that’s free game I gave you but it probably went over your head. Let me say this to you little homie. You not a friend or an enemy today. Let’s keep it that way no matter how hot it gets in Texas. By the way, I’m minding my business. You just too dumb to know Texas is my business and I will give you whatever you ask for. Good or bad. I’m done.” -J. Prince’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

The drama ultimately stemmed from NBA calling out Prince on social media. YoungBoy told J to mind his business after an incident went down at his house.

“It’s plenty ways to get in touch with me. Man, don’t get on no Internet and do no publicly. Don’t do no dealing with no f*cking publicity. None of that p*ssy a** sh*t. I’m good on them keys, gangster. When you buy that sh*t cash, two keys come with the car anyways. Mind your f*cking business, man.”

Before You Go

Everything started to get crazy after someone broke into NBA’s home. Prince ultimately came to the rescue to find out who was responsible.