Boxing star Adrien Broner is going to secure the bag and settling for nothing less than millions. This week, he went online to call upon his promoter to secure him some serious money if the boxing world ever wants to see a return to the ring. In the meantime, he’s picked up a career as a rapper.

Adrien Broner

With his last fight having been a bout against veteran Manny Pacquaio in 2019, Broner asked for $10 million. Adrien said anything less than 10 stacks would force him to stay out of the ring.

“Al Haymon and Espinoza I need 10M to come back and fight man I den did everything for y’all and fought who ever without no complaining now send me a direct deposit or I’m going to Cali to see my peoples that got em for 1200” “I’m not f*cking playing no games y’all put me up against the best in the world and I never turned down a fight now it’s time to come correct or leave me the f*ck alone but I will become champion again and I promise I’m go make y’all pay double the PRICE!!!!!!!! #AboutBillions” -Adrien Broner’s Instagram

Mic Check

While he waits on the big bag, Broner is keeping busy with a side hustle. Adrien is using his unofficial retirement to put in work as a rap artist.

“I haven’t heard from Stephen Espinoza. Me and Al [Haymon], we talk every day but ain’t nobody talking about that $10 million. So, I take that as I’m still retired. So what I’m going to do is just focused on my album, and I’m just a rapper. I’m a rapper now. S**t. Until they talk about my $10 million, I’m not going to be in the ring. So my album is dropping, and it is what it is.” – Adrien Broner’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

The fighting star has even revealed a tracklist for an upcoming project, and it features hip-hop heavyweights such as Young Thug, NBA YoungBoy, Meek Mill, and Rick Ross.

Before You Go

Broner went down memory land back in March and reflected on the first time he met rap star Meek Mill. AB hit up Instagram with a must-see shot of everyone’s favorite Maybach Music Group heavyweight. Broner also admitted it was the first time he ever met the Dreamchasers boss.

“This when I first met Meek Mill for the first time. He thought I was one of the wildest young n*ggas in the world.”