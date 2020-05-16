Rap veteran Action Bronson has been staying on his fitness grind. In a new interview, he’s revealed a changed diet, physical workout routine and some insane weight loss.

Shake Weight

Bronson says he’s lost 50 pounds and has been working out, keeping his meals healthy, cooking for his family and juicing daily.

“[I] lost a lot of money because my tours getting canceled for the year, and this type of thing no one was ready for this but we all have to adapt. Me, myself, I lost 50 pounds just now. I mean, I’m still fat, which shows you I need to lose another 60. Working out like crazy. I run, I do my push-ups, I do a lot of cardio work. I juice a lot, drink green juice two times a day. [Eating] good carbs.” -Action Bronson’s Instagram

On His Game

Bronson also gave details on what caused him to push towards a major weight loss. He says he had an eating habit that had to be kicked.

“Before I was just animalistic, it was unnecessary what I was doing. I didn’t know what to do with myself so from that point on, two and-a-half months, I’ve just been on my game. It’s a lifestyle change.” -Action Bronson’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

In April 2020, Action shared a must-see pic of himself putting in workout goals alongside his son. In the shot, he’s laying down alongside his recently born mini-me.

“My workout partner” -Action Bronson’s Instagram

Before You Go

Recently, Action Bronson shared his frustrations on Viceland holding back the new season of his show F*ck, That’s Delicious.