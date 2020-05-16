Rap veteran Action Bronson has been staying on his fitness grind. In a new interview, he’s revealed a changed diet, physical workout routine and some insane weight loss.
Shake Weight
Bronson says he’s lost 50 pounds and has been working out, keeping his meals healthy, cooking for his family and juicing daily.
“[I] lost a lot of money because my tours getting canceled for the year, and this type of thing no one was ready for this but we all have to adapt. Me, myself, I lost 50 pounds just now. I mean, I’m still fat, which shows you I need to lose another 60. Working out like crazy. I run, I do my push-ups, I do a lot of cardio work. I juice a lot, drink green juice two times a day. [Eating] good carbs.” -Action Bronson’s Instagram
On His Game
Bronson also gave details on what caused him to push towards a major weight loss. He says he had an eating habit that had to be kicked.
“Before I was just animalistic, it was unnecessary what I was doing. I didn’t know what to do with myself so from that point on, two and-a-half months, I’ve just been on my game. It’s a lifestyle change.” -Action Bronson’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
In April 2020, Action shared a must-see pic of himself putting in workout goals alongside his son. In the shot, he’s laying down alongside his recently born mini-me.
“My workout partner” -Action Bronson’s Instagram
Before You Go
Recently, Action Bronson shared his frustrations on Viceland holding back the new season of his show F*ck, That’s Delicious.
“The rapper and chef took to Twitter to air out some of his frustrations with his Viceland show, F*ck, That’s Delicious, which has suffered some setbacks. “‘F*ck, Thats Delicious! Season whatever it is has been ready and the motherfuckas are holding it hostage. My contract is over in full in March and I promise Im gonna shove it down your fucking throats every chance I get. You’ve sabotaged my shows at every turn. FTD 4 eva,’ he wrote. (Complex)