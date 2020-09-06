Action Bronson Encourages Workout Goals On A Sunday

New York rapper Action Bronson is staying dedicated to his workout routine. The hip-hop heavyweight went online this weekend to encourage folks to work up a sweat and burn some calories.

Action Bronson’s Workout Dedication

On Sunday, Bronson went to Instagram with a message to his followers. Action said people should use the holiday weekend to keep their gym grinds going.

“SUNDAY MORNING TORTURE CHAMBER 5 ROUNDS. DOWN 110 POUNDS TRAINING FOR STRONGMAN ENDURANCE. GET UP OUT OF BED NOW.” -Action Bronson’s Instagram

Bronson and Joe

Over the past few weeks, both Action and fellow New York rapper Fat Joe have crept into each other’s Instagram comments section to push for their workout goals. Bronson shared a pic of himself pumping iron in a gym while Joey Crack took his grind to a yacht.

“CHIPPING AWAY. GET THE BLOOD PUMPING. SWEAT. MIX UP YOUR WORKOUTS. NO QUITTING UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. @davepfit” -Action Bronson’s Instagram “Keep fighting keep fighting” -Fat Joe

“The Biggest goes live now TFJS 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @ericleon772” -Fat Joe’s Instagram “LEGENDARY” -Action Bronson

Time For Some Action Bronson

Recently, Bronson hit up Instagram with a few looks at his workout routine. He also let fans know he lost nearly 100 pounds with summer in full swing.

“90 POUNDS DOWN. STRENGTH DEVELOPING NICELY. YOU HAVE THE POWER TO MAKE ANY CHANGES YOU WANT IN YOUR LIFE. TAKE CONTROL. 🎬 @davepfit” -Action Bronson’s Instagram

Bronson’s Workout Goals

A few weeks ago, the Queens native went to his reliable Instagram page and delivered some super inspirational gym grind content. In the footage, he’s shown working out with a massive tire and turning up to his newly released “Latin Grammys” single.