Action Bronson Celebrates Only For Dolphins Rollout W/ Edible Merchandise

New York rapper Action Bronson is geeking out over his upcoming Only For Dolphins album. The hip-hop heavyweight has announced a new collaborative effort to get some edible merchandise out to the masses to celebrate the LP’s rollout.

Action Bronson’s Edible Merch

The Queens native went to his Instagram page to get fans super pumped – and hungry – for his limited edition treats. Bronson revealed his signature charred guava marshmallow tres leches ice cream and birthday cakes will drop both in-store and through special orders.

“IM VERY PROUD TO PRESENT IN COLLABORATION WITH @morgensternsnyc MY NEW #fuckthatsdelicious ONLY FOR DOLPHINS VERY SPECIAL FLAVOR. CHARRED GUAVA MARSHMALLOW TRES LECHES. LIMITED RUN SO MAKE SURE YOU DO NOT SLEEP. SHIPPING THROUGHOUT THE USA OR PICK UP IN STORE!!!!!!! LINK IN BIOGRAPHY.” -Action Bronson’s Instagram

“IM PROUD TO PRESENT #fuckthatsdelicious ONLY FOR DOLPHINS CHARRED GUAVA MARSHMALLOW TRES LECHES BIRTHDAY CAKES FOR YOUR LOVED ONES. IT DOESN’T EVEN HAVE TO BE YOIR BIRTHDAY TO HAVE THIS ITS JUST CRACK. AVAILABLE NOW. LINK IN BIO”

Action Bronson’s New Album Release Date

Thsi week, Bronson hit up Instagram to break his album news to over 1.7 million followers. Barring any setbacks, Action’s new Only For Dolphins solo effort will arrive on September 25.

“*ONLY FOR DOLPHINS* SEPTEMBER 25th ANOTHER BRIGHT THREAD WOVEN INTO THE TEXTURE OF THE COSMOS.” -Action Bronson’s Instagram

Action Bronson Drops Goldeneye

Ahead of the new album release, Bronson gave fans something to hold them over. Action came through with his new “Goldeneye” single and its artwork.

“BRAND NEW BAKLAVA PRODUCED BY @budgeboogie “GOLDENEYE” OUT EVERYWHERE NOW. ONCE AGAIN I DISPLAY MY SOUL ON PLATE FOR YOU. ART BY ME. … SH*T NEVER JUST GOES SMOOTH. I WAS TOLD IT WENT LIKE AT MIDNIGHT AND OF COURSE IT DIDN’T SO HOPEFULLY BY 8-9ish IF THEY FEEL LIKE IT? THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT AND I APPRECIATE YOUR PATIENCE.” -Action Bronson’s Instagram

Bronson’s Workout Dedication

Recently, Bronson went to Instagram with a message to his followers. Action said people should use their free time to keep gym grinds going.