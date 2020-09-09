Action Bronson Announces Only For Dolphins Album Release Date

New York rapper Action Bronson is done making fans wait. The hip-hop veteran went to his social media pages to finally announce the release date for his upcoming Only For Dolphins album.

Action Bronson’s New Album Release Date

Bronson hit up Instagram to break the news to his 1.7 million followers. Barring any setbacks, Action’s new solo effort will arrive on September 25.

“*ONLY FOR DOLPHINS* SEPTEMBER 25th ANOTHER BRIGHT THREAD WOVEN INTO THE TEXTURE OF THE COSMOS.” -Action Bronson’s Instagram

Action Bronson Drops Goldeneye

Ahead of the new album release, Bronson gave fans something to hold them over. Action came through with his new “Goldeneye” single and its artwork.

“BRAND NEW BAKLAVA PRODUCED BY @budgeboogie “GOLDENEYE” OUT EVERYWHERE NOW. ONCE AGAIN I DISPLAY MY SOUL ON PLATE FOR YOU. ART BY ME. … SH*T NEVER JUST GOES SMOOTH. I WAS TOLD IT WENT LIKE AT MIDNIGHT AND OF COURSE IT DIDN’T SO HOPEFULLY BY 8-9ish IF THEY FEEL LIKE IT? THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT AND I APPRECIATE YOUR PATIENCE.” -Action Bronson’s Instagram

Bronson’s Workout Dedication

Recently, Bronson went to Instagram with a message to his followers. Action said people should use their free time to keep gym grinds going.

“SUNDAY MORNING TORTURE CHAMBER 5 ROUNDS. DOWN 110 POUNDS TRAINING FOR STRONGMAN ENDURANCE. GET UP OUT OF BED NOW.” -Action Bronson’s Instagram

Bronson and Joe

Over the past few weeks, both Action and fellow New York rapper Fat Joe have crept into each other’s Instagram comments section to push for their workout goals. Bronson shared a pic of himself pumping iron in a gym while Joey Crack took his grind to a yacht.

“CHIPPING AWAY. GET THE BLOOD PUMPING. SWEAT. MIX UP YOUR WORKOUTS. NO QUITTING UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. @davepfit” -Action Bronson’s Instagram “Keep fighting keep fighting” -Fat Joe

Love these workout goals and peep how @ActionBronson and @fatjoe are inspiring each other! #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/u89VkdUPND — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) August 12, 2020 Action Bronson and Fat Joe inspire each other’s workout goals.