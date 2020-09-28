Up Next

A$AP Rocky Previews New Beat W/ Organ

Written By Rosario Harper

New York rapper A$AP Rocky is always thinking outside of the box. The hip-hop veteran went online to share some insane footage of himself previewing a new beat courtesy of an organ. Rocky has kept busy in recent months doing modeling and linking for Fenty Skin with music superstar Rihanna. The new teaser comes following recent buzz about A$AP Ferg possibly getting removed from Rocky’s crew A$AP Mob.

A$AP Rocky

